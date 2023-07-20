Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 822,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

Shares of EGLX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 18,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,596. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

