Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

