Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.68-$0.74 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:ELS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.
