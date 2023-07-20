Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.68-$0.74 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.