Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.64.

NYSE ELS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

