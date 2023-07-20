Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,588 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after buying an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,010,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,955,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.6 %

WTRG opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.