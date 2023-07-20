Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $243.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average of $221.38. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,345 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

