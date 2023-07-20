Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

EL opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.71 and its 200 day moving average is $229.55. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,869,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,552,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,655,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

