ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Trading Down 0.4%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 4,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 81,825,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth $446,000.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

