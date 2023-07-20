EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EverGen Infrastructure stock remained flat at C$2.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.26. EverGen Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$2.65.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on EverGen Infrastructure from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

