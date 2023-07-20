Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Up 17.6% in June

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 580,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Evolus Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 318,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,684. The company has a market capitalization of $414.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.54. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 268.53% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth $54,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
