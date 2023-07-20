Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Up 17.6% in June

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 580,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Evolus Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 318,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,684. The company has a market capitalization of $414.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.54. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 268.53% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth $54,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.