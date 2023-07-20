Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $54.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $54,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.16. The stock had a trading volume of 90,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

