Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 386,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,705,726 shares. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.