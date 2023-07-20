Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200,666 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

CHTR traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.07. 258,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $496.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.