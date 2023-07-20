Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.6 days.

Exor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXXRF traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.92. 217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. Exor has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $92.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ING Group began coverage on shares of Exor in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

