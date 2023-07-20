FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

FB Financial Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $33.96 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,249,193.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,572,294.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,824,091 shares in the company, valued at $313,249,193.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,018. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

