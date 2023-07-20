Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Up 2.3%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCCGet Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 677,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 827,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

