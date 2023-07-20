FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.01. The stock had a trading volume of 506,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,736. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $265.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.