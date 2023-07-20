Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Hits $33.08 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $33.08 million and approximately $74,925.11 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,828.79 or 1.00065389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98785855 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $65,361.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.