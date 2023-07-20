Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,636.0 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of FQVTF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 1,310 ($17.13) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.46) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.29.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

