Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.89. 258,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,816. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

