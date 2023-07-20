Financial Contrast: Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) vs. TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Venture and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venture N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity 12.95% 20.36% 10.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Venture and TE Connectivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A TE Connectivity 0 4 3 0 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TE Connectivity has a consensus target price of $141.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.46%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Venture.

0.0% of Venture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venture and TE Connectivity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity $16.28 billion 2.77 $2.43 billion $6.64 21.55

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than Venture.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Venture on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering, customization, logistics, and repair services; information system development and support services; design solutions and services; administrative and technical, and management services; and manufacturing, product design and development, engineering, and supply-chain management services. In addition, it engages in the manufacturing, fabricating, and dealing of precision plastic tools, components and sub-assemblies; design, customization, and marketing of tool-making and precision engineering solutions; manufacture of plastic injection molds and moldings with secondary processes and subassembly; manufacture of high technology products; and import and export of electronic parts, components, equipment, devices, and instruments. Further, the company wholesales computer hardware and peripheral equipment; manufactures and repairs engineering and scientific instruments; and manufactures and sells data and telecommunications products in industrial electronics industries. Venture Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and interventional medical components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, marine, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

