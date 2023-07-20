Financial Survey: Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF) vs. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) and Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Japan Real Estate Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 0 7 0 3.00 Japan Real Estate Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus target price of $163.38, indicating a potential upside of 34.60%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Japan Real Estate Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $2.67 billion 7.80 $521.66 million $4.53 26.63 Japan Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Japan Real Estate Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Real Estate Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Japan Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 28.01% 3.77% 2.34% Japan Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Japan Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Japan Real Estate Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to over 850 tenants, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.0 billion and an asset base in North America of 75.6 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2023, which includes 41.9 million RSF of operating properties and 5.5 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 18.5 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

