Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,717,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,344,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

