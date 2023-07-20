Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.42. 61,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.14 and a 200 day moving average of $264.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $191.12 and a 1-year high of $339.56.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

