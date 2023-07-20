Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,006,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 178,239 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 38,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,297. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

