Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.84. 1,112,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,473. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

