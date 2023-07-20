Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFNM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,952. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.