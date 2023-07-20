Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 27,200 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 273,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,745. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

