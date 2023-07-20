Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 29 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.56. The company had a trading volume of 761,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.28 and a 200 day moving average of $371.60. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

