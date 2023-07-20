Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Firm Capital Property Trust has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

