Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.0 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Firm Capital Property Trust has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.31.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
