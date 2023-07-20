First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 374,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

