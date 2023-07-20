First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.72

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $11.36. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 6,660 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFNW. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, April 28th.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $104.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1,206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

