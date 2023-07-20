First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.
First Horizon Stock Performance
First Horizon stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Activity
In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
