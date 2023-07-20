First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Shares Down 4.2%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.21. Approximately 505,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 825,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,012,000 after buying an additional 185,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

