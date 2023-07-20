First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.