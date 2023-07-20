First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.72

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 114923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 133.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 71.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 257,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

