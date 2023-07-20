First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.72

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 114923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
