First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading 2.1% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.59. 16,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 37,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

