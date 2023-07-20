First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading 2.1% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.59. 16,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 37,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
