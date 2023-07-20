Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.56

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.56 and last traded at $129.38, with a volume of 2618402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.63.
The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.86.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
