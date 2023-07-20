Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.56

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.56 and last traded at $129.38, with a volume of 2618402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

