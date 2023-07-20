Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 9,065,624 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Las Vegas Sands worth $530,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after buying an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.6 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.89%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

