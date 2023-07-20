Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.