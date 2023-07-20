Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,461,100 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 2,831,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGSGF remained flat at $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday. Flat Glass Group has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

About Flat Glass Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.