FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.33 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FormFactor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 39.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.