Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in June

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of FTMDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 7,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
