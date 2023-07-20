Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in June

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FTMDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 7,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.