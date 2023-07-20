Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCOGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 26,120 shares.The stock last traded at $21.21 and had previously closed at $21.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

