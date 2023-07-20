Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frequency Electronics stock. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.11% of Frequency Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 3,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.34. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

