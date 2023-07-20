Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

Boeing stock traded up $6.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,699. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.27. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

