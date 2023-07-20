Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.