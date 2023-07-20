Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 14,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 573% from the average session volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

