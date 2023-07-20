Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.66 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Gas has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $157.39 million and $10.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00008922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

