Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Update

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 1,725,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GNMLF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82.
About Genomma Lab Internacional
