Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Update

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 1,725,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GNMLF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of hydration, pains, fur, flu, hair, hemorrhoids, infants, migraine, feet, baldness, imperfections, dandruff, cough, colitis, derma, back, performance, joints, onychomycosis, diabetes skin, warts, shave, diarrhea, pain, dream, and sexual health.

